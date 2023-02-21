Celtics Fans Will Hate Patrick Beverley’s Take After Joining Rival

Congratulations, Boston Celtics fans. You are now in line to receive more of Patrick Beverley’s patented ricochet shots.

Beverley, a veteran of 11 NBA seasons, has never been afraid to get under people’s skin. Known as much for his trash talk as he is for his tenacious defense, the 34-year-old has made lots of enemies throughout his career. Now, he’s got a whole new audience to rile up.

After being traded and bought out following the NBA’s trade deadline, Beverley entered uncharted waters in 2023. He has finally found himself playing in the Eastern Conference, signing with the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

First up on the agenda: insulting the best teams in the conference.

“It was between Golden State and the Bulls,” Beverley said of his post-buyout options on the Pat Bev Pod, per Farbod Esnaashari of SI.com. “Obviously, it’s always good to play with a lot of great talent in Golden State, but you know, a lot of guards over there. So, I figured I could make a playoff push with the Bulls right now, and kind of pop them up a little bit.

“The East is kind of weak. I’m excited man, I’m excited.”

That’s quite the stance from Beverley, who was traded away from a 25-31 Los Angeles Lakers squad and is now joining a 26-33 Chicago squad that isn’t even in a position to make the play-in tournament.