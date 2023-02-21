Recently Retired J.J. Watt Has Perfect Response To NFL Drug Test

J.J. Watt was a larger-than-life player during his 12-year career, but he had his moments of relatability. That was the case Tuesday.

The 33-year-old retired after the 2022 NFL season, which was a move that surprised even the Arizona Cardinals. Watt has had his fun with fellow retiree Tom Brady, but he got a reality check this week through text.

“This is Dillon on behalf of the NFL,” a text read, as revealed on Watt’s Twitter. “You can been selected for a hgh dry blood spot test, please give me a call or shoot me a text when you can. Thank you.”

Random drug tests are something players never have enjoyed receiving — just ask New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon — but it must have been strange for Watt following his retirement.

“I don’t know what happens when you click ‘Report Junk’ but I think I’m about to find out,” Watt tweeted Tuesday.

I don?t know what happens when you click ?Report Junk? but I think I?m about to find out? pic.twitter.com/7tFyHUi3ht — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 21, 2023

It’s not hard to blame Watt for wanting nothing to do with the text. A nonresponse is considered a failed drug test, but that hardly matters for the retired defensive end.