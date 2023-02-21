Recently Retired J.J. Watt Has Perfect Response To NFL Drug Test

J.J. Watt was a larger-than-life player during his 12-year career, but he had his moments of relatability. That was the case Tuesday.
The 33-year-old retired after the 2022 NFL season, which was a move that surprised even the Arizona Cardinals. Watt has had his fun with fellow retiree Tom Brady, but he got a reality check this week through text.
“This is Dillon on behalf of the NFL,” a text read, as revealed on Watt’s Twitter. “You can been selected for a hgh dry blood spot test, please give me a call or shoot me a text when you can. Thank you.”
Random drug tests are something players never have enjoyed receiving — just ask New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon — but it must have been strange for Watt following his retirement.
“I don’t know what happens when you click ‘Report Junk’ but I think I’m about to find out,” Watt tweeted Tuesday.
It’s not hard to blame Watt for wanting nothing to do with the text. A nonresponse is considered a failed drug test, but that hardly matters for the retired defensive end.
Who knows what happened following the text or what actually does happen if you click “report junk,” but Watt showed again why he is one of the most likable stars in the NFL.