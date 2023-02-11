Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Offers Thoughts Following Trade Deadline

Payton Pritchard remained a member of the Celtics following Thursday’s trade deadline, which left the Boston guard perplexed afterward.

Pritchard’s third year in the NBA hasn’t gone particularly well as the 25-year-old has averaged a career-low 12.4 minutes prior to Friday’s matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. And with a trio of better options in place — Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon — for Joe Mazzulla to choose from, Pritchard has been subjected to a backseat, rummaging for time on the floor.

This is a completely new experience for Pritchard, who in the previous two seasons in Boston had a relatively stable role off the bench.

Yet, the Celtics were positioned to possibly deal the Oregon product via trade this week and elected not to. And comments made in the days leading up to the deadline indicated that Pritchard wouldn’t be opposed to a fresh start elsewhere.

“I actually thought it might be happening,” Pritchard told Jay King of The Athletic. “I just heard different things. It’s kind of a situation where you’re just waiting there, you don’t know. You can be moved to a whole different city and you just don’t know.”

Pritchard has averaged just 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and one assist while shooting 40.1% from the field on 4.4 field goal attempts — all career lows — in 39 games played. He’s also seen a significant dip in his outside shooting percentage (33%) this season as a career 39.7% shooter from beyond the arc.

This has cornered Pritchard into an odd place. On the one hand, the Celtics seem destined for success this season. They’ve assembled a league-best 39-16 record and have remained the odds-on favorite to win the NBA Finals. But while that does right by Pritchard’s shot at his first ring, it doesn’t do anything for his market value when the time comes to discuss contract negotiations.