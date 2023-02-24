Celtics Wrap: Boston Holds Off Feisty Pacers In OT In First Game After Break

The Boston Celtics were pushed to the limit by the Indiana Pacers in their first game after the All-Star break, but the Green still prevailed with a 142-138 overtime win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

The Celtics, who have won six of their last seven games, improve their NBA-best record to 43-17 while the Pacers fell to 26-35.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

There certainly was no easing into the final stretch of games for the Boston Celtics.

Rick Carlisle’s team proved to be a feisty, chippy and far from an easy opponent leading to the Celtics sweating things out in their first game in over a week.

The Celtics stood tall and showed some fight of their own — Marcus Smart got into it with Tyrese Haliburton — after getting blitzed by the Pacers in the third quarter when Indiana scored 39 points in the stanza.

The Celtics had some mind-numbing moments, including in the final minute of regulation when both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum turned the ball over, but even when not playing their best, they mustered up response after response to erase any of their wrongdoings. Maybe the biggest contributing factor to the Celtics holding off the Pacers was grabbing 20 offensive rebounds.