In their second season as a franchise, the Seattle Kraken have been surprising the league with their performance this year.

The Boston Bruins face the Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena after losing to Seattle at TD Garden in one of their few home losses this season.

So far, six players on the Kraken are having 35+ point seasons.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.