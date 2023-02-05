Conor McGregor Set To Make UFC Return, Fight Michael Chandler

UFC fans have eagerly awaited Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon, and they just got their answer as to whether it’s going to happen.

UFC president Dana White announced Saturday that McGregor would make his return to the organization as a coach for the 31st season of “The Ultimate Fighter.” As part of the deal, McGregor will square off with fellow coach Michael Chandler at the end of the season.

No date or location was announced for the McGregor-Chandler fight, but the former double champ will not be eligible to fight for the next six months as he is no longer a part of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s testing pool. In order to fight, McGregor would need to be in the testing pool for at least six months and have two negative tests.

McGregor coached TUF in 2015 against Urijah Faber.

The 24-year-old has not fought since breaking his left leg in a fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. McGregor (22-6) is far from his prime, having lost his last two fights (both to Poirier) and three of his last four. Chandler (23-8) has been calling for a fight with McGregor for more than a year, having also lost three of his last four fights — including one against Poirier.

The UFC has made a habit of signing old stars to return deals, as Jon Jones is set to main event UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane.