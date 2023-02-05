Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Rays Pitcher To Minor-League Deal

The Red Sox reportedly added to their spring training roster Saturday.

Boston signed former Rays pitcher Jake Faria to a minor-league contract, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. The right-handed pitcher was drafted by Tampa Bay in the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft and has played in four Major League Baseball seasons.

The 29-year-old followed the Red Sox on Instagram, and it appears his wife also is excited about the reported move, as well.

Faria’s last MLB stint was in 2021 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He recorded a 5.51 ERA in 23 games and 32 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 32 batters and had a 1.592 WHIP.

The right-hander was a top 10 prospect in the Rays system, so the reported signing is a low-risk, high reward move for the Red Sox’s pitching staff, who could be a solid fit at Double-A Portland or Triple-A Worcester.

The reported addition of the 29-year-old comes after Boston traded for Theo Denlinger from the Chicago White Sox. The pitching staff for the spring training roster continues to be rounded out with the team’s schedule starting on Feb. 24.