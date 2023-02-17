Danilo Gallinari Explains Importance Of Celtics’ ‘Great Chemistry’

While Danilo Gallinari has yet to have a first-hand experience playing alongside his Boston Celtics teammates, he can still attest to what’s made them so successful at the NBA All-Star break.

Before the season began, Gallinari suffered the major blow of his second-career torn ACL, which questioned whether or not he’d return to debut with the team this season. Signed to a two-year deal, Gallinari was one of several offseason moves that Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens made in order to address the team’s depth voids.

Yet, those plans remain on hold with Gallinari’s timeline still a mystery in what’s been an eventful Celtics season.

Now, with Gallinari remaining in rehab mode, the 34-year-old noticed the team’s chemistry, which he credits for their league-best success thus far.

“I mean, what I see is that there is a great chemistry,” Gallinari said on the “View From The Rafters” podcast. “Everybody knows their role, which is something that is key in a winning team. And buying into that role is key. If you have somebody that doesn’t buy into it, then all of a sudden things don’t work. The guys are very straightforward with each other. They talk about, ‘If you’re not doing something, somebody’s gonna tell you.’ And having very good leaders on the team that tells you right away when you’re not doing the right things and bring you back to the team goal. … Those things are part of a winning culture.”

While Gallinari has never played in an NBA Finals, he still has plenty of playoff experience. Gallinari has made six playoff runs over the course of his 13-year career and sees the Celtics possessing the few key aspects needed to win a title, starting with Boston’s one-two punch of All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“Players like JB and JT, with amazing talent, they are two-way players,” Gallinari said. “You see a lot of players in this league that are having great stats but not having that two-way mentality that, ‘OK, we don’t win this game because these two guys are bringing it also on the defensive end.’ And like I said, all these things together, I don’t wanna talk too early because it’s still early in the season, but is what you need as a base to win championships.”