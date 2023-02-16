Danny Ainge Debunks Popular Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Trade Rumor

The Celtics were linked to multiple star players during Danny Ainge’s tenure as president of basketball operations, but Boston never went through on a major acquisition during his final few seasons as decision maker, except for Kyrie Irving.

The current Utah Jazz CEO did swing a trade with the Nets that sent franchise icons Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to Brooklyn, which ended up changing the fortunes of both franchises but not in the way many had intended.

Ainge sat down with Underdog Fantasy’s Rob Perez, better known as “World Wide Wob” on social media, for a live edition of “Radio Roulette” on Thursday. He admitted the Celtics were lucky to be in the situation they are in now because anything can happen. He noted the Nets were seen as a championship contender after the trade and no one envisioned the Celtics would get two top five picks out of the deal.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were among Boston’s multiple picks during its post-Big Three era, and they ended up being the top prizes of the trade, but Ainge credited good fortune in drafting and how Boston lucked out when trading out of the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

There were questions over whether the star duo could play together, and the pair often were subjected to trade rumors that involved players like Kevin Durant or Anthony Davis. The latter seemed to gain significant steam to arrive to Boston during his fallout with the Pelicans in 2019.

There were rumors either Brown or Tatum, or possibly both stars, would have been sent to New Orleans for Davis. Those talks reportedly stalled out due to the Celtics wanting to keep their young stars and Irving’s unknown future with the franchise, which he would end up leaving after the 2018-19 season.

But Ainge corrected Perez on the trip down memory lane and actually revealed a different star the Celtics were close to acquiring.