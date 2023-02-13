Derrick White Earns NBA Player Of Week Honor After Celtics’ Run

The Celtics guard had arguably the best week of his career

by

40 minutes ago

Celtics guard Derrick White has played a pivotal role in Boston stacking wins despite being without key players. And White’s contributions have been recognized by the league.

White on Monday was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week after helping the Celtics to a perfect 4-0 week. It marked the first time in White’s career that he earned the honor, and he becomes the 15th player in franchise history to do so.

Boston, which has won six of its last seven games, earned wins over the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies in the past week.

White averaged 24.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.3 blocks in 38.0 minutes per game during that span. He scored a career-high 33 points with 10 assists against the Hornets on Friday before a team-high 23 points and 10 assists against the Grizzlies on Sunday. It marked the first time in his career that White eclipsed 20 points and 10 assists in consecutive games.

Since Marcus Smart suffered an ankle injury Jan. 23, White has started every game for the Celtics. His role further increased when Jaylen Brown suffered a facial fracture last week.

White and the Celtics return to action Tuesday night when they face their Eastern Conference rival Milwaukee Bucks.

More NBA:

Derrick White Earns NBA Player Of Week Honor After Celtics’ Run
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Previous Article

Super Bowl Bettor Turns $1 Into Insane Six-Leg Parlay Win

Picked For You

Related