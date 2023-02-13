Super Bowl Bettor Turns $1 Into Insane Six-Leg Parlay Win Somebody had their crystal ball out by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

Super Bowl bettors who earned wins when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles likely woke up with a pep in their step Monday morning. But it probably is fair to say one specific DraftKings Sportsbook bettor was dealt one of the best wins of all.

DraftKings revealed Monday morning how the sportsbook had a bettor turn a mere $1 into $1,001 after cashing a six-leg parlay on the contest. The wager presented odds of 1000-to-1 entering Sunday’s contest at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

The six legs included Isiah Pacheco Over 64.5 rushing yards (finished with 76 yards), Jalen Hurts Over 54.5 rushing yards (70), Miles Sanders Under 44.5 rushing yards (16), Patrick Mahomes 35+ rushing yards (44), Kadarius Toney anytime touchdown scorer and Hurts to score the first touchdown.

Hurts to score the first touchdown of the game was one the biggest money makers on DraftKings, but given that it came after Kenneth Gainwell’s touchdown was overturned, it could have cost many bettors their respective winnings. Those who bet on Gainwell were dealt arguably the worst beat of the night.

There were four same-game parlays of 1000-1 or more to cash at DraftKings on Sunday night. But just the thought of turning $1 from an Arizona Iced Tea into two PS5s, well, that’s a once-in-a-lifetime win.