Eric Bieniemy Speaks On Decision To Leave Chiefs, Join Commanders

Leaving Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the dynasty-building Kansas City Chiefs for the Washington Commanders, recently one of the most criticized franchises in professional sports, was a decision from Eric Bieniemy that caught many football fans by surprise. But the two-time Super Bowl champion offensive coordinator knew it was a decision he needed to make.

“Comfort is the enemy of progress,” Bieniemy said during his introductory press conference on Thursday, as seen on NFL Network.

And it was the potential of long-term progress which it ultimately came down too.

Bieniemy, who many believe already should be a head coach given his rise in Kansas City, was hired as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator of the Commanders. The 53-year-old will leave the shadow of Reid and call Washington’s offensive plays himself whereas Reid was doing so in Kansas City. And while Bieniemy spoke extensively about his appreciation for Reid and the Chiefs organization, it’s a change he clearly is looking forward to.

“First of all, you got to be able to process information and be able to live in the moment but also, too, you have to plan for your future,” Bieniemy said. “Did I have an idea that I would be leaving the Kansas City Chiefs? Yeah, I had an idea that I will be leaving. So you always envision it in a different way. But like I said, I’ve been there for 10 years. I’ve accomplished a lot of things there. It was a great organization, it was a great time. There was a lot of family that has been made there.

“But now it’s about broadening my circles, OK? And expanding. And getting to know my new family, OK?” Bieniemy said. “And having an impact in helping this team and this organization to accomplish those things that we want to strive for.”

When asked how he’s feeling about going from working under Reid to calling his own offense, Bieniemy responded: “Fired up for it. Fired up and excited.”