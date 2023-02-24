Ford Final Five: Bruins Kick Off Road Trip With 6-5 Win Vs. Kraken

The Bruins unleashed on the Kraken

The Bruins won in dramatic fashion Thursday night, scoring two goals in the final five minutes in a 6-5 comeback win against the Seattle Kraken.

In what felt like a playoff game, both teams combined for 47 shots, eight goals and five penalties in the first two periods.

The B’s found themselves down a goal late in the third period until Brando Carlo tipped in the equalizer on a pass from Hampus Lindholm with 3:40 left. Two minutes later, Jake DeBrusk scored the game-winning goal on a tipped shot from Charlie McAvoy to seal the win.

The Bruins will stay out West when they take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action plus an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.

