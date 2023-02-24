Golden Knights G Adin Hill Misses 2nd Straight Game by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Adin Hill wasn’t between the pipes Thursday for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Cassidy confirms Brossoit is starting, Hutchinson is backing up.



Hill did practice yesterday. Roy is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. — Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) February 23, 2023

This was the second straight game that Hill has missed due to the undisclosed injury. Hill suffered what the team is calling a â€œbumpâ€ during their win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Still, he was able to practice on Wednesday but did not suit up for Thursday. It’s somewhat concerning that Hill did not participate in the morning skate, which could mean he suffered a setback during practice.

The Golden Knights came into the season with a significant question mark in goal. They decided to take a risk and go with Logan Thompson and Adin Hill in the net rather than acquire a veteran goaltender. Those moves seemed to pay off until Thompson and Hill suffered injuries. The team hopes Thompson will return shortly, but until then, Laurent Brossoit and Michael Hutchinson will man the pipes for Vegas.