Sharks Timo Meier Misses 2nd Straight Game Due to Injury by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports that Timo Meier was out of the lineup Thursday for the San Jose Sharks.

Quinn says Meier will not play tonight, but again notes injury is not serious.



Reimer will start, Eyssimont will play, Simek will be activated but won't play, and Kaut will skate with Hertl tonight — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 23, 2023

Hold your horses; this was not because a trade was imminent. Meier missed his second straight game due to an upper-body injury. The injury is not considered severe, and it’s fair to wonder if Meier would be playing if he wasn’t on the trade block. Meier is the crown jewel of this year’s deadline. Several teams are very interested in acquiring the goal scorer. The New Jersey Devils are interested but apparently would want to work out a contract first. The Carolina Hurricanes could use him to replace the injured Max Pacioretty. The Vegas Golden Knights traded Shea Weber on Wednesday to clear a truckload of cap space. Could that be used to bring in someone like Meier?