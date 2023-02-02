How To Watch Boston Call of Duty Major 2 Tournament Live

Fenway Park and the Boston Breach played host to the Atlanta Faze on Thursday, kicking off a four-day Call of Duty League (CDL) Major II tournament.
With a $500,000 prize pool at stake, 12 teams are divided up into a bracket that consists of the second batch of qualifiers in the 2023 league. Those who fall into elimination will compete within the loser’s bracket on Friday, Feb. 3 where doors at Fenway Park’s MGM Music Hall will open at 12:30 p.m. ET. Others will advance to Round 2 with a shot at the Winners Final and Championship.
Here are the remaining winning matchups at the start of the tournament:
Texas Optic vs. Los Angeles Thieves
New York Subliners vs. Minnesota Rokkr
Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
And those awaiting their opponents in the elimination bracket:
London Royal Ravens vs. TBD (1:30 p.m.)
Seattle Surge vs. TBD (3 p.m.)
Florida Mutineers vs. TBD (4:30 p.m.)
Las Vegas Legion vs. TBD (6 p.m.)
Those who come up short in the elimination bracket will need to retool at Major 3.
It’s the first major tournament the Breach, who have been owned by Kraft Sports Group since 2021, have hosted.
Tickets for the event are sold out, however, matchups can be viewed live online, courtesy of Twitch.
When: Thursday, Feb. 2, at 1:20 p.m. ET, Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 1:30 p.m.
Live Stream: Twitch.TV/CallOfDuty