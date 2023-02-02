How To Watch Boston Call of Duty Major 2 Tournament Live

Fenway Park and the Boston Breach played host to the Atlanta Faze on Thursday, kicking off a four-day Call of Duty League (CDL) Major II tournament.

With a $500,000 prize pool at stake, 12 teams are divided up into a bracket that consists of the second batch of qualifiers in the 2023 league. Those who fall into elimination will compete within the loser’s bracket on Friday, Feb. 3 where doors at Fenway Park’s MGM Music Hall will open at 12:30 p.m. ET. Others will advance to Round 2 with a shot at the Winners Final and Championship.

Here are the remaining winning matchups at the start of the tournament:

Texas Optic vs. Los Angeles Thieves

New York Subliners vs. Minnesota Rokkr

Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

We end Map 3 with a BANG ?#BostonBreached pic.twitter.com/1DXthIA7qQ — Boston Breach (@BostonBreach) February 2, 2023

And those awaiting their opponents in the elimination bracket:

London Royal Ravens vs. TBD (1:30 p.m.)

Seattle Surge vs. TBD (3 p.m.)

Florida Mutineers vs. TBD (4:30 p.m.)

Las Vegas Legion vs. TBD (6 p.m.)