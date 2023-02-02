Warriors G Klay Thompson Ruled OUT for Thursday vs. Nuggets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (injury management) has been ruled out of Thursday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets, per the league’s injury report.

As they’ve done all season long, the Warriors are making sure to give Klay rest nights on back-to-backs in order to lower his risk of re-injury to his Achilles. The Warriors had a hard-fought overtime defeat against the Timberwolves last night where Thompson logged 40 minutes, his second-most this season. Without Thompson and potentially more starters being announced later, it will be an uphill battle for the Golden State Reserves to pull off the upset in Denver tonight.

Thompson has averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 40 starts this season. Expect Jordan Poole to be in his typical rest-night alpha role in this matchup.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Odds

The Golden State Warriors are currently 12-point underdogs against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night with the total set at 232.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.