Jake DeBrusk Continues Hot Streak For Bruins With First-Period Tally

BOSTON — Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk has continued to stay hot despite a lengthy absence.

DeBrusk, who missed more than a month due to a lower-body injury suffered in the Winter Classic, scored a first-period goal against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden in just his second game back Monday. While making his return Saturday, DeBrusk contributed two points in a winning effort against the Islanders.

DeBrusk now has his three points in the last four periods of hockey and four goals in his last three games played.

CELLY SZN rolls on ? pic.twitter.com/sO3iIPj29m — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 20, 2023

DeBrusk’s goal at 15:09 came on a second-effort as he potted the rebound on his initial shot. Brad Marchand won a battle on the boards as he and Charlie McAvoy were credited with the assists.

Ottawa tied the game some four minutes later to send both teams into the dressing room with a 1-1 tie at the end of the period.