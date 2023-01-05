Bruins Roster Moves: Jake DeBrusk To LTIR; Chris Wagner Back To Boston

Jake DeBrusk’s sensational Winter Classic performance came at a price.

The Bruins winger scored both of Boston’s goals in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. But he also suffered both a hand and a lower body injury during the game, and that forced the B’s to place him on long-term injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

DeBrusk’s expected recovery time is four weeks, the team said in its press release.

In a corresponding roster move, Boston recalled veteran winger Chris Wagner from Providence, and he’ll presumably join the team on its West Coast road trip.

The DeBrusk absence is going to be a real test for the Bruins, who haven’t had to deal with too many major in-season injuries to this point. DeBrusk finally looks like the first-round talent he was expected to be after being selected with the No. 14 pick in 2015. While he largely has been an efficient goal-scorer in his six seasons in Boston, DeBrusk has flourished under new head coach Jim Montgomery.

Only David Pastrnak has more goals for the B’s this season than DeBrusk’s 16, and the latter also has chipped in with 14 assists. His 2.9 points per 60 minutes is the highest of his career, and it’s a mark he hasn’t really come close to since producing 16-27-43 totals in 70 games as a rookie.

Wagner, meanwhile, has spent the entire season in Providence where he has nine goals and two assists in 27 games for the Baby B’s. The 31-year-old at least represents a veteran option who won’t be intimidated by the NHL game.