Sami Zayn Shares Crushing Message After WWE Title Loss To Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe had their hearts ripped out Saturday night when Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber to retain the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Zayn was a long-shot underdog for the title bout at Bell Centre in Montreal, but his hometown crowd was so overwhelming that it felt like maybe — just maybe — he’d pull off the unthinkable against WWE’s most dominant force.

That believability, however farfetched, made it all the more deflating when Reigns secured the victory, extending his 900-plus-day title reign. And Zayn broke his social-media silence Monday with a crushing post magnifying both the physical and emotional toll of his feud with Reigns.

Some wounds might never heal. pic.twitter.com/7gSf1wv807 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) February 20, 2023

“Some wounds might never heal,” the caption reads.

So, where does Zayn go from here?

It’s possible he and Kevin Owens, who returned Saturday to save his longtime friend from a post-match beatdown, challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39. Although it’s not etched in stone that Zayn and Owens are on the same page after their recent falling-out, and Jey Uso’s allegiance to The Bloodline (or Zayn) remains in question.