Jayson Tatum Has Big Plans To Make Up For Elbowing Jaylen Brown

With Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown shopping around for a face mask, Jayson Tatum feels like the least he can do is pay for it.

Tatum was on the other end of a hard collision Wednesday with Brown as the two went for an offensive rebound on the baseline against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown immediately left the game and it was later revealed that Tatum’s inadvertent elbow caused a maxillary facial fracture for his teammate.

The blow to the face kept Brown sidelined for Boston’s 127-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night at TD Garden, and it’s possible the Celtics guard misses the upcoming NBA All-Star Game due to the injury.

Tatum feels like he needs to make amends for his role in the incident, and he joked that he might buy Brown more than just a face mask.

“I mean (buying the mask), that’s the least I can do, right?” Tatum told reporters after scoring 41 points against the Hornets, per NBC Sports Boston. “I feel like I need to buy him a car or something. It’s the first time all season me and him both crash from the corner and I end up elbowing him in the face. Obviously, feel terrible. Freak accident. Whether it’s a mask or buying him a car, I think I got it.”

What car would Tatum have in mind for Brown?

“Something safe,” Tatum said with a smile.