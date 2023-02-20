Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown’s One-On-One Showdown Steals NBA Spotlight

The end of the third quarter of the NBA All-Star Game belonged to Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The two teammates usually destroy opponents together, but thanks to getting drafted on opposite teams for the marquee event, it offered up a unique opportunity for the duo to take each other on.

Tatum and Brown played one-on-one, which you can watch here, while the other eight players on the floor stood off to the side and watched. Brown won the first round with a step-back baseline jumper as Tatum coughed the ball up out of bounds with his initial chance.

Brown, who was wearing a facial mask after sustaining a maxillary facial fracture due to a collision with Tatum, then drilled a deep 3-pointer over Tatum and celebrated with the “too small” gesture.

Tatum drummed up a terrific response in his next attempt going at Brown. He swished a step-back 3-pointer of his own to get a little revenge.

Brown messed up the last chance to get the better of his teammate, though. Brown forgot how much time there was left before the third-quarter buzzer sounded and didn’t get a shot off, much to the delight of Tatum.