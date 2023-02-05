Mark Sanchez Laments Tom Brady ‘Ruining’ His Career — Again

Mark Sanchez had a tough time elevating himself and his team when he joined the New York Jets in 2009. Such is life when you play in the same division as the greatest quarterback of all time.

Now, the former NFL quarterback fears he’s going to feel the wrath of Tom Brady in a different line of work.

Not actually, but Sanchez joked about such a scenario on a “Dan Patrick Show” appearance the day after Brady announced his NFL retirement. Next up for the seven-time Super Bowl champion is a gig with FOX, where Sanchez currently is trying to establish himself as an analyst.

“I guess thanks for ruining the trajectory of my career for the second time, Tom,” Sanchez said. “I get drafted to the guy’s division, now he’s gotta come to FOX and ruin everything here. I can’t get away from the guy.

“Obviously I’m saying that in jest. He’s the man, he’s the best of all time and I’m fired up to have him. That’s pretty cool. Hopefully he doesn’t get too annoyed with the hazing we put him through as rookies here at FOX. It’s going to be rough for him.”

Time will tell when Brady starts working with FOX and making good on his reported 10-year contract with the network. The future Hall of Fame quarterback reportedly will not be utilized for FOX’s coverage of Super Bowl LVII.