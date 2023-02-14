MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Michael Wacha Finds New Home With NL Team

Michael Wacha’s time as a free agent has come to an end.

The pitcher agreed to a deal with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday morning, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported, adding the terms of the deal are unknown at this time.

Wacha spent the 2021 season with the Boston Red Sox and was their most reliable pitcher who stabilized the rotation despite hitting the injured list late in the season. The right-hander finished the year with an 11-2 record and 3.32 ERA in 23 starts.

The Padres addressed their rotation needs throughout the offseason and continued that with their deal with Wacha, who joins a San Diego team that includes ex-Red Sox teammate Xander Bogaerts.

Padres pitchers and catchers report Thursday, and Wacha now knows where he’ll be headed for spring training.