Dolphins Defender Appears To Retire Amid Scary Revelation

The reality of the NFL is far less glamorous than what is shown on the surface level. Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones attempted to make that very clear.

Jones, who did not play in 2022 because of surgery on his Achilles tendon, revealed the extent of his injuries in a pair of posts Saturday that appeared to hint at retirement.

“Much has changed in (eight) years,” Jones tweeted, responding to a clip of his record long jump at the 2015 NFL Combine. “Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.

“It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL,” Murphy continued in a separate tweet. “but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023.”

Though he clearly hinted at it, and spoke of his NFL career in past tense, ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reported the 30-year-old was not retiring.

Jones was a first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 before signing a five-year, $82 million deal in 2020. He represents an $18.3 million cap hit in 2023, but the Dolphins can save over $13 million by releasing or trading him after June 1.

Perhaps a release would have an impact on whether he decides to continue playing.