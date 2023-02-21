Patriots D-Line Outlook: Does Underrated Group Need Any Tweaks?

He just needs to stay healthy and be more consistent in the run game. If Barmore reaches his potential, he could be the Patriots’ version of Chris Jones: a game-wrecking lineman who strikes fear into the hearts of opposing offenses.

And the Patriots need him to make that leap. Guy will turn 33 next month and no longer can handle a major workload. It’s time for Barmore to take over.

2. Can Deatrich Wise replicate his career season? In 2022, Wise transformed from an average lineman with decent pass-rushing ability into a consistent force who earned every bit of his career-high usage. The sixth-year pro got off to a torrid start, racking up five sacks in his first six games. He registered just 2.5 more the rest of the way but still put together his best season yet.

But can he repeat it? Did the Patriots go overboard in giving him 73% of the defensive snaps?

New England’s defensive line was a huge disappointment in 2021 but was far better this season, partly due to Wise’s breakout campaign. The Patriots could be in trouble if he regresses next season, as Roberts, a sixth-round pick, probably isn’t ready for a big role after seeing just 40 defensive snaps as a rookie. And New England really isn’t in a position to spend money on its defensive line this offseason.

The Patriots need Wise to be as good next season as he was in 2022, if not better. That’s a big ask.

3. Should depth pieces be re-signed? The Patriots also benefit from having two solid depth linemen in Davis and Ekuale. Both players are set to hit free agency next month.

Ekuale missed the first two games of the season due to a banned-substance suspension but eventually submitted his busiest and most productive season as a pro. He provided a spark as a sub-rusher and basically was Adam Butler 2.0, which is a good thing.

As for Davis, he once again was rock-solid against the run while serving as Godchaux’s top backup at nose tackle. The veteran lineman is great in his role and is worth bringing back for another season.

But the Patriots can’t pay everyone and always could target young linemen in the draft. Ekuale and Davis are 29 and 30 years old, after all. They’re not the sexiest free agents but are important players worth monitoring this offseason.