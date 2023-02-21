Five Takeaways From Bruins’ Strong 3-1 Win Vs. Senators

The Bruins continued to prove their dominance in the NHL with a 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday afternoon at TD Garden.

The energy was high even before Boston took the ice with a pregame ceremony honoring David Krejci for reaching the 1,000-game milestone with the Bruins on Jan. 16, and it carried into the game that included two goals from David Pastrnak and one from Jake DeBrusk.

Here are five takeaways from the win:

Jake DeBrusk picking up right where he left off

DeBrusk spent six weeks on long-term injured reserve recovering from a hand and leg injury, so it would make sense if he was a little slow in his first few games back. But that hasn’t been the case for DeBrusk, who’s scored goals in back-to-back games since being activated off LTIR and remains on a 30-goal pace for the season.

CELLY SZN rolls on ? pic.twitter.com/sO3iIPj29m — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 20, 2023

“It’s obviously always a good time when you see the puck go in the net and score the first goal of the game, getting the crowd involved,” DeBrusk told reporters after the game. “It’s what I wanted to do. It was kind of a funny play. It always feels good to get it in the net. This was a good game to keep it going after the last one.”

David Pastrnak is on his way to 50 goals

Pastrnak probably would have notched 50 goals in 2020 had COVID-19 not shortened the season, but he’s well on his way to the milestone this year. The forward scored his 40th and 41st goals Tuesday night, one being the game-winning goal and the other adding a little insurance over the Senators.