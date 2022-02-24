Patriots Free Agents: Carl Davis Shows Value Of Defensive Line Depth

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have nearly 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 16. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: defensive lineman Carl Davis.

2021 SEASON REVIEW

Few paid attention to the contract Carl Davis signed with the Patriots last offseason, but it wound up being a sneaky-important deal for New England.

Davis joined the Patriots early in the 2020 season and played in three games before missing the rest of the campaign due to COVID-19/injuries. As part of New England’s wild spending spree last spring, Davis inked a one-year, $1.07 million deal to add depth on the defensive line.

The 29-year-old (30 next Wednesday) certainly held up his end of the bargain.

Davis was active for all 17 games, playing 26% of defensive snaps. By no means was Davis great this season, but he was mostly solid when called upon, which is all you can ask from a depth piece. With free-agent acquisition Henry Anderson lost for the season due to a torn pectoral and pricey nose tackle Davon Godchaux a liability against good offensive lines, Davis saw more playing time than many expected him to see.

But does he have a future in New England?

Davis is set to become a free agent next month and likely won’t fetch a big contract on the open market. However, that hardly guarantees he’ll return to New England for a third season.