Red Sox’s Nick Pivetta ‘Building Back’ After Spring Training Exit

Nick Pivetta was one of two Boston Red Sox pitchers who did not have a great Friday.

Manager Alex Cora revealed Brayan Bello would be shut down through the weekend as he deals with forearm tightness after Pivetta left spring training after throwing one pitch.

Pivetta was durable for the Red Sox last year and was the only starting pitcher to not miss a start. While his starts weren’t always perfect, he certainly was reliable so his quick exit raised some concerns among Red Sox Nation.

But it appears it was not due to injury.

“He had COVID not too long ago so he’s just building back,” Cora told reporters in Fort Myers, Fla. per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Pivetta still is expected to be ready for Opening Day, though he may be a bit behind others throughout spring training as he builds his strength back to what it was.