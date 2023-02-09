Reminder: Celtics Have DPE From Danilo Gallinari Injury To Sign Players

The Celtics were not that active at the NBA trade deadline Thursday, but there still is the buyout market.

Boston reportedly traded for Oklahoma City Thunder big man Mike Muscala in exchange for Justin Jackson. The C’s also will send their 2029 second-round pick and the worse of their two second-round picks in 2023, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Muscala should fit in well behind Al Horford and Robert Williams III and ideally can give the pair much-needed rest before the playoffs. The Celtics still have an open roster spot after Thursday’s trade and a previous trade that sent Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs.

Boston was granted a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception due to Danilo Gallinari’s ACL injury that he continues to recover from. This will have no effect on the salary cap or luxury tax, so fans should not expect on a relief if there is a signing. This also does not have any effect on a potential Gallinari return.

It was a busy trade deadline, but there are expected to be multiple players to enter the buyout market. With Jaylen Brown expected to miss an extended amount of time due to a facial fracture, Boston could look to add a wing player to fill in minutes for the All-Star while he is out. The deadline for the buyout market is three weeks away.

Brad Stevens has not been trigger-happy when it comes to using the team’s exceptions, like the traded-player exception, but the option remains for the president of basketball operations to use the team’s DPE if he so chooses to.