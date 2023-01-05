Celtics Reportedly Trade Veteran Big Man, Cash To Spurs

The Celtics reportedly parted ways with a veteran big man Thursday.

Boston traded Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the Spurs, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. San Antonio will waive Gorgui Dieng before doing the same with Vonleh, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Athletic’s John Hollinger pointed out how more deals involving players with non or partially guaranteed contracts might happen this week as teams hope to save a bit on the luxury tax. Hollinger also speculated San Antonio would send a second-round pick back to Boston.

The Celtics are atop of the NBA heading into their Thursday matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, but they have been inconsistent over the past month as they ride a two-game losing streak into American Airlines Center.

Boston could open itself in the trade market as there reportedly is interest in bench guard Payton Pritchard. Robert Williams III and Al Horford have their own injury histories, and the Celtics could be looking at depth options at the center position with its reported trade of Vonleh.

The eighth-year big man impressed in the preseason but has been unable to gain minutes over Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet. The 27-year-old played 23 games with the C’s, where he averaged 1.1 points per game and 2.1 rebounds in 7.4 minutes.