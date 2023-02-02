Rob Parker Calls Out Patriots’ ‘Cheating’ After Tom Brady’s Retirement

“It’s interesting because Tom Brady and the Patriots were caught up in cheating scandals, and somehow, someway it doesn’t seem to stick to Tom Brady as it does to baseball players. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa — all these other guys, there’s more, that were all caught up in the steroid era, they didn’t get into the Hall of Fame, their careers were basically tarnished, tainted, whatever you want to use. And somehow, Brady escapes it. Is it the football writer? Do people not really care? Do people not care about the Pro Football Hall of Fame? What is it?

Because the Patriots got caught in Spygate, where they were recording teams’ signals, defensive signals. Which is huge, because that would help a quarterback, wouldn’t it, if they know what kind of defense they’re running? Yeah, I think it would, that would help Brady. People said, ‘Well, Brady had nothing to do with it. That was Bill Belichick.’ Well, that intel helps Brady. Also, he was suspended for four games for Deflategate. You remember that? He got suspended for Deflategate because he was having the ball boys take air out of the balls and then they did not meet NFL specifications. People said, ‘That’s no big deal. What do you care about a football or whatever?’ There’s a reason you have to have a certain air pressure in it and everybody needs to play with the same ball. Can we be honest? And somehow, that escapes him.

Don’t forget the Patriots again got caught cheating in Cincinnati, where they were recording. They said they were doing a documentary, but they were also recording Cincinnati’s defensive signals — another time they were caught up, Josh McDaniels, who was a Patriots guy, got basically fired in Denver for cheating.

All I’m saying is when you tell the story of Tom Brady, and you want to go out there, make sure you include everything, like you do with the baseball players. Just be fair, be honest, be accurate. Don’t gloss over the cheating parts for Brady and the Patriots. And make sure that every time you mention Bonds or you mention Clemens front and center (and) you’re going to talk about that those guys had some sort of juice issue — and here’s the big takeaway: Bonds and Clemens never got busted by baseball or ever got suspended. And Brady got suspended by the NFL. How ironic is that?”

Parker went so far as to say on “The Odd Couple” podcast with Chris Broussard that Brady shouldn’t be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And Parker doubled down on the Brady hate Thursday with the following tweet: “If a full scope is ever exposed or reported about the cheating that went on to help the @Patriots win so many Super Bowls, when you really think about it, Tom Brady could wind up being Lance Armstrong – without the bicycle.”

If a full scope is ever exposed or reported about the cheating that went on to help the @Patriots win so many Super Bowls, when you really think about it, Tom Brady could wind up being Lance Armstrong – without the bicycle. — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) February 2, 2023

One could argue it’s apples and oranges. But Parker almost certainly would have no time for such debate. It’s obvious he dug in his heels a long time ago on the Brady hate, and nothing will stop him from dumping on the legendary QB as he rides off into the sunset.