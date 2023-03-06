Al Horford Pinpoints What Went Wrong On Last-Second Shot In Celtics Loss

BOSTON — It was the best look Al Horford could have hoped for given the circumstances as the Boston Celtics trailed the New York Knicks by two points in the final seconds of double overtime.

But the Celtics big man, who was excellent on the night by posting a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds, didn’t cash in on it.

Horford had a solid look from the corner after Jayson Tatum dribbled into the lane and kicked it out to him. But with Knicks center Mitchell Robinson closing out hard, Horford’s 3-pointer hit the rim and bounced harmlessly away, securing a 131-129 win for New York at TD Garden on Sunday night.

Horford, who finished 6-for-10 on 3-pointers as the Celtics shot a franchise-record 59 triples in the defeat, didn’t blame fatigue for his miss despite playing a season-high 46 minutes. Instead, Horford wished he did one thing differently with his shot.

“Not legs, not tired. I just think I rushed it a little bit,” Horford said. “I probably had a little more time than I thought. … This one, I felt like I didn’t stay in my shot long enough. It was a really good play by Jayson. If I had to do it over again, I’m shooting the same way. Just probably trying to stay into my shot a little more. Just tough.”

The Celtics tried running a play after the Knicks had a shot-clock violation with 22 seconds to go in the second extra frame, but it went awry. Tatum looked for a screen to come with the ball in his hands near mid-court, but there was clear confusion on the floor from the Celtics, which led to Joe Mazzulla stepping in and calling a timeout with 10 seconds left.

The wasted time ending up costing the Celtics as it prevented them from a second-chance opportunity following Horford’s miss.