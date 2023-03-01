Bruins Wrap: Boston Steals Win From Flames In Classic Comeback

The Boston Bruins held on to improve their winning streak to eight games Tuesday, beating the Calgary Flames, 4-3, in overtime at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The B’s improved to 47-8-5 on the season with the win while the Flames fell to 27-22-12.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Even when they play one of their worst games of the season, it seems almost impossible to defeat the Bruins.

That was the case Tuesday, when Boston strolled into Calgary for its matchup with the Flames and played horribly. There’s no other way to put it. Other than Linus Ullmark and Dmitry Orlov, who we’ll get to later, the Bruins were flat.

As a team, the Bruins turned the puck over in their own zone and played horrific defense in front of Ullmark for the majority of the night. Somehow, they led for the majority of the game and were able to quickly respond to a two-goal burst by the Flames to tie the game and force overtime.

In OT, they pulled another one out of their hat to secure their best win of the season.