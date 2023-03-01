Bruins Wrap: Boston Steals Win From Flames In Classic Comeback

The Boston Bruins held on to improve their winning streak to eight games Tuesday, beating the Calgary Flames, 4-3, in overtime at Scotiabank Saddledome.
The B’s improved to 47-8-5 on the season with the win while the Flames fell to 27-22-12.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Even when they play one of their worst games of the season, it seems almost impossible to defeat the Bruins.
That was the case Tuesday, when Boston strolled into Calgary for its matchup with the Flames and played horribly. There’s no other way to put it. Other than Linus Ullmark and Dmitry Orlov, who we’ll get to later, the Bruins were flat.
As a team, the Bruins turned the puck over in their own zone and played horrific defense in front of Ullmark for the majority of the night. Somehow, they led for the majority of the game and were able to quickly respond to a two-goal burst by the Flames to tie the game and force overtime.
In OT, they pulled another one out of their hat to secure their best win of the season.
Oh yeah, they did it with 4.3 seconds left in the extra frame. That’s just what the Bruins do.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Linus Ullmark had another Vezina-worthy performance, despite giving up three goals. The 29-year-old stopped 4 of 57 shots, marking career highs in saves and shots faced.
— Dmitry Orlov scored his first two goals as a member of the Bruins, potting both in the first period. The 31-year-old also assisted on Pavel Zacha’s power-play goal in the third period that tied the game.
— Hampus Lindholm added another assist to his season total, but was on the ice for all three Bruins goals in regulation. He is now a plus-41 on the season.
WAGER WATCH
Orlov was not on DraftKings Sportsbook’s odds board entering the game, meaning there was no way of capitalizing on his scoring breakout.
Flames center Blake Coleman was on the board, however, and he was given +380 odds to score. A $100 bet on the veteran would have netted a payout of $480 after he got Calgary on the board.
UP NEXT
The Bruins will finally head back to Boston to open up a four-game homestand Thursday, starting with a tilt against the Buffalo Sabres. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.