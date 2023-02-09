Bruins Recall Jakub Lauko From Providence Before Return To Action

The B's are dealing with a few injuries to forwards

by

31 minutes ago

The Bruins recalled a familiar face before returning to practice Thursday afternoon.

Jakub Lauko will return to Boston after being recalled by the team, the Bruins announced. Lauko has been with the B’s a few times this season, making his NHL debut in October.

The 22-year-old has nine goals and six assists in 30 games for Providence and has looked strong since returning to the AHL in November. And with the Bruins dealing with a few injuries in Jake DeBrusk and Tomas Nosek, recalling Lauko was the smart move.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said he’d “be shocked” if DeBrusk, who’s dealing with a hand and lower-body injury, did not play Saturday against the Washington Capitals. DeBrusk was not practicing Thursday and his status for Saturday is unclear.

Nosek, meanwhile, has a non-displaced fracture in his foot and still is about a week away from being reevaluated.

Lauko figures to slot into the fourth-line right wing during his time with the Bruins as they get set to begin their second half of the season.

