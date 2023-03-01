Bruins React To Dmitry Orlov’s Three-Point Game Against Flames

The Bruins are receiving immediate returns on their big-splash trade ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

After getting his feet wet with Boston on Saturday in Vancouver, Dmitry Orlov assisted on two of the Bruins’ three goals in a road win over the Edmonton Oilers. Orlov made even more of an impact with his new team a day later, registering three points — including two goals — in Boston’s overtime win over the Flames in Calgary on Tuesday night.

Orlov showcased finesse on his game-opening goal at Scotiabank Saddledome and an impressive shot on the second, a rocket one-timer from right outside the face-off circle. Orlov also flashed play-making ability on the Bruins’ game-tying goal in the third, sending a perfect feed to Pavel Zacha who was waiting on the doorstep.

The well-rounded performance left his fellow Bruins blueliners in awe.

“Hot stick,” Charlie McAvoy told reporters, per The Athletic. “Exceptional vision there on the third goal. All night, he was part of it. I don’t know what to say. What a pickup. What a pickup. He really shores us up on the back end. We deserve to have confidence in this locker room with the guys we have.”

Hampus Lindholm added: “He’s a hell of a player. We already knew that. Coming into a good team. It’s fun to see him keep playing the way he was before. He fits right in.”

To put Orlov’s recent run in perspective, he logged a combined five points across his final 12 games with the Washington Capitals. It took the 11th-year pro only three tilts with the Bruins to match that output. Tuesday night also marked the first time this season Orlov scored multiple goals in a game and he previously only had one outing on the campaign with more than two points.