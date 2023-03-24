Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Explains Shared Bond With Linus Ullmark

Boston Bruins goaltenders Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark are putting together one of the most dominant seasons the NHL has ever seen from a goalie duo.

And they’re having fun doing it.

The duo has made headlines for their famed goalie hug, but their bond stretches beyond the ice.

“It’s so genuine man,” Swayman said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I was at his house yesterday and I brought my dad and uncle over… My dad asks how he’s doing every time I talk to him, it’s like a second son.

“It’s such a special relationship. To see it translate onto the ice for both of us is something so special. We’re finding a formula of how to do that every night… There’s nothing compared to Linus, though. He’s separated himself. There’s no one I’ll ever meet like him again.”

Ullmark is in line to take home the 2023 Vezina Trophy, as he’s essentially had the award wrapped up for months, but Swayman has provided the Bruins with a second starting-caliber goaltender all season.

The 24-year-old added another win to the duo’s total Thursday, stopping 30 shots in a win over the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. It was the third-consecutive win for Swayman, who earned an NHL honor for his play last week, and the seventh game in which he had stopped more than 30 shots in a game this season.