Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Credits ‘Puck Luck,’ Teammates For Recent Success

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk hasn’t had many issues finding success on the ice recently.

During Thursday night’s 4-2 Bruins victory over the Montreal Canadiens, DeBrusk scored a goal, which marked his seventh point in the last four games. The first period goal, which gave the B’s a 2-0 lead at the time, gave DeBrusk his fourth in as many games and 24 on the campaign.

And after Boston improved its record to a league-best 55-11-5 against the rival, and subpar, Montreal squad, DeBrusk credited his fellow Bruins cast for what’s amounted to a strong recent run for the 26-year-old.

“Some puck luck and obviously, just trying to get to the hard areas and just trying to play my game,” DeBrusk told reporters, per team-provided video. “… I’ve gotten some really good passes, so just trynna bare down. Could’ve had a couple more tonight and it’s just one of those things where I’m just trynna build my game. As we all are, going into the playoffs.”

With 11 games left on the season before the Bruins embark on their Stanley Cup Playoffs run, DeBrusk is just four goals shy of setting a new career-high, already having reached a career-best 46 points this season.

With 66 games of playoff experience, this time of year is anything but unfamiliar for the six-year veteran.

“It’s one of those years where it seems like, with our schedule, it seems like everything’s coming fast,” DeBrusk said. “So, I haven’t really thought too much about (the playoffs). Obviously, we know what game it is and things like that but it doesn’t really necessarily affect me. I’m obviously very excited to get going.”