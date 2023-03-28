Bruins, Predators To Honor Nashville School Shooting Victims

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins will do their part in recognizing and helping the victims and families affected by Monday’s shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn.

The Bruins, who will take on the Nashville Predators at TD Garden on Tuesday, announced their intention to observe a moment of silence to recognize the six individuals who lost their lives following the shooting. The organization also announced the Boston Bruins Foundation will donate $10,000 to the Nashville Predators Foundation to support their efforts in helping the victims’ families, with both teams wearing helmet decals with the Covenant School insignia.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery offered his and the organization’s “deepest sympathies” to those affected in his pregame press conference.

The matchup between Boston and Nashville will be the Predators’ first since the tragedy. They will not return home to Bridgestone Arena until Saturday.

The Bruins and Predators drop the puck from TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET on NESN.