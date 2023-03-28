Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Offers ‘Deepest Sympathies’ After Nashville Shooting

Jim Montgomery knew there was more to focus on besides hockey Tuesday as the Bruins get set to welcome the Predators to TD Garden.

The Boston head coach began his press conference after the morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena by acknowledging Nashville, Tenn., after a shooter opened fire at the Covenant School and killed six people, including three children.

“I know we’re playing Nashville (Tuesday), and the Bruins and myself (offer) our deepest sympathies to the families and friends affected by the unfortunate shooting — again — (Monday) in Nashville,” Montgomery told reporters.

Tuesday is the Predators’ first game since the tragedy and won’t return home to Bridgestone Arena until Saturday.

It was a small, classy gesture by Montgomery that certainly won’t go unnoticed.

The Bruins and Predators drop the puck from TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET on NESN.

