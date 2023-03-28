Bill Belichick Shares Update On Jack Jones’ Patriots Suspension

Based on comments this week from head coach Bill Belichick, it sounds like Patriots cornerback Jack Jones’ team-imposed suspension has been lifted.

Belichick was asked about Jones’ ban Monday during his session with reporters at the NFL annual meeting.

“That’s over,” he replied. “It ended.”

Jones, New England’s promising rookie cornerback, was suspended late in the season while on injured reserve. The punishment reportedly stemmed from Jones being late to and missing rehab sessions and mouthing off to Belichick.

It was the latest in a series of off-the-field issues for the talented cover man, who also was disciplined by each of his two college programs (USC and Arizona State).

On the field, Jones flashed Pro Bowl potential in his first NFL season, registering two interceptions, one forced fumble, six passes defended and a pick-six against Aaron Rodgers while playing in a rotational role. For several weeks in October and November, he was Pro Football Focus’s highest-graded cornerback. He wound up finishing 17th in that ranking after missing the final four games.

Jones has the talent to become a cornerstone player in New England’s secondary, but he must avoid any future disciplinary pitfalls. It’s unclear how the Patriots plan to use Jones in Year 2, but with Jalen Mills reportedly shifting to safety, he’ll enter spring practice as a prime candidate to start at one of the two outside cornerback spots.