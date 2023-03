The Buffalo Sabres currently sit at the third spot in the Eastern Conference wild card standings.

The Boston Bruins return home on an eight-game win streak to face their Atlantic Division rivals Thursday night.

Sabres star forward Tage Thompson hits the ice at TD Garden to face fellow 40-plus goal scorer David Pastrnak.

