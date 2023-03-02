Bruins Teased David Pastrnak’s Contract Extension With Electric Tweet

Boston Bruins fans had a sneaky suspicion something was up Thursday morning, even before the team announced David Pastrnak signed an eight-year contract extension.

That’s because the Bruins dropped a simple yet electric tweet that, in hindsight, clearly was an indication of the ensuing news.

The Bruins tweeted the following Pastrnak GIF at 10:06 a.m. ET:

The club then sent out a press release announcing Pastrnak’s new deal roughly 10 minutes later.

Well played.

Pastrnak’s extension runs through the 2030-31 season and carries an annual NHL cap hit of $11.25 million. The 26-year-old had been slated to become a free agent this offseason.