Red Sox Prospect From Christian Vázquez Trade Sees Spring Derailed Due To Injury

The Boston Red Sox have yet to lose a spring training game, but they are taking their lumps in other ways during the exhibition slate.

After Connor Wong and James Paxton suffered hamstring ailments over the last few days, Red Sox prospect Wilyer Abreu, who was one of the prospects acquired from the Houston Astros in last year’s deadline deal for Christian Vázquez, went down with an injury in Boston’s 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Abreu sustained a left hamstring strain while running to first after singling to leadoff the seventh inning. And Red Sox manager Alex Cora had a discouraging injury update on Abreu following the contest.

“He’ll be out for a while,” Cora told reporters, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

The injury for Abreu derails a very solid spring the 23-year-old right fielder was putting together. Abreu collected five hits in 13 at-bats (.384 batting average) to go along with one home run, four RBIs and five runs scored.

Abreu made a good impression on Cora with his ability in the batter’s box during his first full spring training with the Red Sox. But now, Abreu will have to put his focus on rehab.

Abreu felt like a long shot to get called up to the majors at any point this season, but he did perform well with Double-A Portland in 2022 after the Red Sox obtained him from the Astros. He batted .242 with four home runs and 19 RBIs along with eight stolen bases in 40 games with the Sea Dogs.