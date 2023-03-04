NBA Investigating After Video Of Ja Morant Flashing Gun Surfaces

The NBA is investigating the incident

Ja Morant has made headlines this week for all the wrong reasons.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard was accused of punching and flashing a gun at a 17-year-old over the summer. The gun reportedly was not pulled out of Morant’s waistband when he went to the teenager’s house.

Morant also allegedly threatened a mall security guard.

Another incident surfaced Saturday when an Instagram live video allegedly shows Morant holding a gun at a strip club. The diamond pendant was gifted to Morant at this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

You can view the video here.

The NBA is investigating the incident.

The Grizzlies announced that Morant will be away from the Grizzlies for at least the next two games.

