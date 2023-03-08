How 2013 Celtics-Nets Blockbuster Saved Boston From Complicated Rebuild

The Celtics’ blockbuster trade with the Nets in the summer of 2013 clearly signaled a rebuild for Boston, which shipped its two biggest stars, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, to Brooklyn for a heavy package of draft picks and several spare parts.

But even Danny Ainge, who pulled the trigger as Boston’s president of basketball operations, probably didn’t envision the wide-ranging, long-term implications of the move, which expedited the Celtics’ roster renovation and effectively laid the groundwork for the franchise’s next core.

Basically, Pierce and Garnett held the door open for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Of course, it wasn’t quite that simple. Brown was just 16 at the time. Tatum 15. The two had yet to graduate high school, let alone make names for themselves at the collegiate level with California and Duke, respectively. It would’ve been impossible to predict that Boston would land the former with the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and the latter with the same selection one year later. And the chances of both players blossoming into All-Stars? Improbable, to say the least.

“I don’t think anyone really knew what the value of those picks were going to be,” Brad Stevens, now the Celtics’ president of basketball operations after eight seasons as Boston’s head coach (2013-21), said back in 2018. “Nobody could have guessed that at that time. Certainly would’ve never guessed that they were what they were. When that trade was made, for every reason, Brooklyn was stacked and it looked like they were going to go on a run that year and multiple years.”

The Celtics landed three first-round picks (2014, 2016, 2018) plus a pick swap (2017) as part of the 2013 trade, which also sent Jason Terry and D.J. White to Brooklyn and brought Gerald Wallace, Kris Humphries, MarShon Brooks, Kris Joseph and Keith Bogans to Boston.

Pierce and Garnett were no spring chickens, with The Truth entering his age-36 season and The Big Ticket already 37. But the Nets were committed to going all-in, whereas the Celtics clearly felt their championship window had closed five years removed from their 2008 NBA Finals victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. And Boston thus struck while the iron was hot, turning its depreciating assets into several lottery tickets that ultimately resulted in a windfall thanks to Brooklyn’s subsequent futility.