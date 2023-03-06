How Heat’s ‘Big Three’ Supplanted Celtics’ ‘Big Three’ During 2010s

LeBron James and countless others have credited the Boston Celtics for creating the formula in the “Big Three” era of the NBA.

“They set the blueprint for us when they decided to make the trade for KG and for Ray,” James told The Boston Globe in May 2011 before the Miami Heat eliminated the Green from the NBA playoffs. “Seeing guys make sacrifices to come together and play as one. They set the blueprint and went out there and did it.”

Unfortunately for those “Big Three” Celtics teams, it’s a copycat league. Especially when the recipe proves as successful as it did in Boston.

During the summer of 2007, former Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge landed perennial NBA All-Stars Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in trades with the Seattle Supersonics and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively. Garnett was acquired for five players and two first-round picks while Allen was brought to Boston in a deal that included three players and a second-rounder. The two stars marked the two most talented teammates Paul Pierce had played with, an effort to give Boston’s franchise cornerstone the chance to win.

Boston’s chemistry was evident from the jump as the Celtics won an NBA-best 66 games and concluded the 2007-08 season by claiming the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The “Big Three” era in Boston, however, was limited to one championship despite the feeling it should have more to show for Ainge’s roster-building. The Celtics, who advanced to two NBA Finals in a three-year span, were hindered by injuries including those to Garnett and Kendrick Perkins which halted the chance at another title.

With injuries causing cracks in the foundation and the age of Boston’s “Big Three” approaching mid-thirtysomethings, longtime Heat executive Pat Riley took Ainge’s talent acquisition to another level during July 2010.

Riley completed a sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers for James and another sign-and-trade with the Toronto Raptors for Chris Bosh. The “Big Three” in Miami followed a similar framework as Boston’s except for one massive difference: The Heat added three players still very much in the prime of their careers. James and Bosh each entered their age-26 seasons while Wade was 28 years old.