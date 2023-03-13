Celtics Reportedly Irked After Veteran Goran Dragic Joined Bucks

The Boston Celtics reportedly were “pissed” when the Chicago Bulls released Goran Dragic two weeks ago, ultimately paving the way for him to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks as a free agent.

That’s what Heavy Sports’ Sean Devensy was told by an Eastern Conference executive in the wake of Milwaukee loading up with another impactful veteran.

“They’re one of the teams pissed that the Bulls let Goran Dragic go because now, with Jae Crowder, the Bucks just have all this depth at every spot,” the executive told Devensy, per Heavy Sports.

Chicago’s decision to part ways with Dragic was viewed by some as a bit of a surprise given he averaged 15 minutes per contest. It came after the Bulls signed Patrick Beverly on the open market. Beverly, another veteran point guard, was bought out by the Magic after he was traded to Orlando by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Should the Celtics be angered by the process of the Bulls cutting ties and the Bucks benefitting, well, it’s just how the league works. But the executive hinted Boston’s frustrations were based more because of how it improved Milwaukee’s roster.

“If you go back to the Christmas game, the Celtics have always felt good about what they can do against Milwaukee,” the executive said. “But now, Milwaukee has this extra layer of flexibility they can throw at the Celtics, a guy who can surprise you and play 20 or 25 minutes and help you win a game.”

The Celtics, on the other hand, already are incredibly deep with Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon among others. It’s certainly fair to assume the Celtics didn’t have a spot for Dragic and probably would prefer each of those three in meaningful minutes this postseason.