Check Out Highlights From Red Sox-Orioles Opening Day Festivities At Fenway Park

BOSTON — The Red Sox opened their 2023 campaign by hosting the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Thursday afternoon.

It marked the 45th time the Red Sox opened the regular season at home and 42nd time the club did so at Fenway Park. Boston entered Thursday’s contest 22-19 on Opening Day at Fenway.

Before Red Sox newcomer Corey Kluber took the mound for Boston, the organization held an Opening Day ceremony. It included Boston sports greats Devin McCourty, David Ortiz, Shawn Thornton and Dana Barros throwing out the first pitch, a flyover over following the National Anthem and the introduction of the 2023 club.

Rafael Devers received arguably the biggest ovation after his 10-year contract extension was referenced.

Here are some of the highlights:

Boston, it?s good to be home. pic.twitter.com/xgxGReXq1B — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 30, 2023

The Sox hosted some Boston sports legends for the first pitch of the season! @davidortiz | @McCourtyTwins | @ThorntonFDN pic.twitter.com/6f4usu6ZJX — NESN (@NESN) March 30, 2023

Governor Healey doing the honors! pic.twitter.com/3FT8DxyrFQ — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 30, 2023

Well before first pitch, the Sox shared a hype video for fans.

