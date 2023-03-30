SportsGrid NBA Player Props Model: Valanciunas & Smart Tonight's Top 2 Leans by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Following a busy Wednesday in the Association, bettors are faced with just a two-game slate this evening, but that doesn’t mean there still aren’t some viable player prop options to sink our teeth into. Using SportsGrid’s Player Props Model, the following plays stand out.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

NOP Jonas Valanciunas: Over 10.5 Rebounds vs. Nuggets (-106)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 12.4

Valanciunas has been a beast on the glass, recording 11 or more rebounds in six of his past seven games, including a season-high 21 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. While the 30-year-old has played 20 or fewer minutes in all three games against the Nuggets this season, I’m confident that won’t be the case tonight, given how well he’s performed of late. I like the big man to go over his 10.5 rebounds prop as the Pelicans continue their push for the postseason (currently ninth in Western Conference).

BOS Marcus Smart: Over 5.5 Assists vs. Bucks (+126)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 3.5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 5.8

Smart has topped his 5.5 assists prop twice in his past five games, finishing with exactly five helpers in two others. The 29-year-old averages 6.3 assists on the season – nearly 1.0 above tonight’s market number. In a game with a tight 2.5-point spread, Smart should see well over 30 minutes, making him a solid value at plus money.